Doctors’ strike continues, medical services paralysed

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the resident doctors of the Centre-run RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals boycotted all routine and emergency services in support of a nationwide protest 

Published: 07th December 2021

Resident doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling on Monday.

Resident doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has decided to continue their strike on Tuesday as well since talks with the Union health minister could not come to a desired conclusion.

A statement by FORDA said: “A delegation was led by FORDA’s president in a meeting on Friday at 12:30 p.m. onwards with Union Health Minister at RML Hospital in New Delhi. In the meeting, the Health Minister assured that he had taken a note of our grievances and that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) would get the case mentioned in the Supreme Court for an early hearing.”

The Health Minister also mentioned that the MoHFW would try to get the case regarding NEET-PG 2021 counselling and the case pertaining to Reservation Policy, delinked, to expedite the process. He, however, informed that he was unable to give any official statement or assurance in public domain as the matter was sub judice. He asked the delegation to call off the agitation based on verbal assurance. The FORDA further stated the delegation had informed the Health Minister that the agitation would continue.

Amid the protests by the resident doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling as there was an acute shortage of manpower. 

