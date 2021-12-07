STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exorbitant fee levied on vehicles at New Delhi railway station to curb traffic snarls

A sum of Rs 50 has been levied by railways on both commercial and non-commercial vehicles for pick-up or drop service from 8 to 15 minutes.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even if you’ve gone for a few minutes to drop or pick up your relative at New Delhi railway station, you will have to now shell out hefty charges. The railway has levied an exorbitant entry fee on both commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

Confirming this, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that the entry charges on vehicles had been levied in order to manage the traffic in the circulating areas of New Delhi Railway station.

Quoting details, he said that a sum of Rs 30 was collected from both commercial and non-commercial vehicles to pick-up and the drop facility within the allotted time of 0-8 minutes in the circulating area at New Delhi station.

A sum of Rs 50 has been levied by railways on both commercial and non-commercial vehicles for pick-up or drop service from 8 to 15 minutes. In the same way, for 15 to 30 minutes stoppage in the railway circulating areas for the same purpose, Rs 200 has been levied on both commercial and non-commercial vehicle at the station. The minister categorically stated that no pick-up or drop facility was permitted beyond 30 minutes.

“If a passenger wants to wait for more than 30 minutes then he or she can park the vehicle in the demarcated area of parking for which the parking rates are fixed apart from this rate,” he said, adding that charges like that were also levied at Lokmanaya Tilak and Secunderabad railway stations on the vehicles under the access control system.

