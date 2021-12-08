Delhi's consumer forums get notice from High Court for ‘dismal state’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, issued a notice in a petition highlighting the dismal state of consumer forums in the national capital.

A bench of Justice D N Patel and Jyoti Singh issued the notice after a petition was filed by Advocate Sangam Singh Kochhar who stated that in a Right to Information (RTI) reply, he was informed that the District Consumer Forum (South-West) did not have enough laptops and that it was facing an acute shortage of staff.

There had been no decision to fill the vacancies and no fresh appointments were on the anvil. The post for the women member of the forum had been lying vacant since April 2018, the plea stated. According to the petition, the situation was so worse that there was no proper facility of toilets and drinking water and even the fans and air conditioners were also not working.

The notices were issued to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, as well as the Delhi government and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The court has listed the case for further hearing on February 28.