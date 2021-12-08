East Delhi civic body accused of taxing temples, BJP refutes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Atishi slammed the BJP ruled EDMC on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, for including temples, mosques, and Gurudwaras in the list of property tax defaulters and for sending notices to seal their properties if the tax is not paid within three days.

Alleging that BJP is trying to extort money from the temples instead of making policies for their welfare, Atishi demanded that the order be rescinded with an immediate effect. However, rubbishing all allegations, BJP EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said, “We have not issued any such notices. These baseless allegations show that AAP leaders are more concerned about elections.”

He added, “According to Delhi Municipal Corporation property tax bye-laws, vacant lands or buildings, exclusively used for the purpose of public worship are exempted from the property tax. How can we issue such notices and seal religious places in three days’ time?” However, AAP’s EDMC leader of opposition Manoj Tyagi claimed, “The notice has been sent to every temple. Be it in Geeta Colony, Yamuna or Khajuri Khas, gurdwaras and mosques have also been served notices.”

Atishi said, “In my opinion, this is the first time since the rule of Aurangzeb that somebody has dared to send such a notice to a temple. In 1679, Aurangzeb had imposed Jizya on temples. Today, in 2021, the East MCD has imposed a property tax on temples. This is the real face of the BJP. They were extorting from whoever they could but now they want to get a piece of the priest’s dakshina as well? What kind of a government asks temples to pay property taxes?”

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor however said that no property tax is levied on temples. “EDMC Mayor is himself looking into the matter and if its found to be mischievously done then action will be taken.”