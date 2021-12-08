STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

First conviction in 2020 North East Delhi riots cases; 1 found guilty

The court said that even though the accused had not directly committed the offence, he shared the common object of other members of the assembly.

Published: 08th December 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Burned vehicles at ghonda chowk in North East Delhi.

Burned vehicles at ghonda chowk in North East Delhi. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court has convicted a man in North East Delhi riots cases. This is the first conviction in the riots cases. The court said that even though the accused had not directly committed the offence, he shared the common object of other members of the assembly.

“Even though the evidence on record does not indicate that the accused had directly committed the offences, yet he is to be held guilty of all those offences which have been committed by the members of unlawful assembly because he shared the common object of other members of the assembly and knew that these offences are likely to be committed in prosecution of the common object of the assembly,” said ASJ Virendra Bhatt.

The court convicted one Dinesh Yadav under various sections of IPC including rioting, unlawful assembly and robbery. “The circumstances in which the members of the Muslim community were identified and beaten, their vehicles damaged and their houses broken open, robbed and set ablaze by the rioters comprising the members of the other community and the fact that the accused was seen amongst the rioters are sufficient to indicate beyond any doubt that he too shared the common object of the assembly and had knowledge that these types of incidents would be indulged into by the members of the assembly,” the court order stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North East Delhi Delhi riots 2020 Delhi riots Delhi riots case 2020 riots case
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp