First conviction in 2020 North East Delhi riots cases; 1 found guilty

NEW DELHI: A city court has convicted a man in North East Delhi riots cases. This is the first conviction in the riots cases. The court said that even though the accused had not directly committed the offence, he shared the common object of other members of the assembly.

“Even though the evidence on record does not indicate that the accused had directly committed the offences, yet he is to be held guilty of all those offences which have been committed by the members of unlawful assembly because he shared the common object of other members of the assembly and knew that these offences are likely to be committed in prosecution of the common object of the assembly,” said ASJ Virendra Bhatt.

The court convicted one Dinesh Yadav under various sections of IPC including rioting, unlawful assembly and robbery. “The circumstances in which the members of the Muslim community were identified and beaten, their vehicles damaged and their houses broken open, robbed and set ablaze by the rioters comprising the members of the other community and the fact that the accused was seen amongst the rioters are sufficient to indicate beyond any doubt that he too shared the common object of the assembly and had knowledge that these types of incidents would be indulged into by the members of the assembly,” the court order stated.