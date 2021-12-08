Modern wells to put an end to Delhi's water woes: Water Minister 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has constructed 30 ‘Modern Extraction Wells’ which can provide 6-8 times more water than ordinary wells, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. “These wells will resolve the problem of drinking water in east Delhi areas,” said Jain.

The modern wells constructed by the DJB are designed in such a way that water gets purified within the well and does not require any additional water treatment plant to treat the raw water. The capacity of each well is to supply 1.2 to 1.6 million gallons of water per day. Each new modern extraction well has a capacity to supply 7-8 times more water than the conventional wells. The total supply of water will be increased by 25-30 per cent.

“These wells were constructed as part of a pilot project to determine whether the use of modern technology could result in more water augmentation or not. This pilot project was 100% successful. Delhi government will now build 70 more such wells in the same premises spread over 150 acres. Each well has a capacity of supplying 1.2 to 1.6 million gallons of water per day, which is 6-8 times that of a typical conventional well,” said Jain.

The system of these new wells is designed in such a way that it will automatically replenish the groundwater during the rainy season, so the extraction of water from the well will not have much effect on the groundwater levels. Ordinary wells have a diameter of 0.3 meter, while these new wells have a diameter of 1-1.5 meters and a depth of 30 meters.

The government has promised to provide 24x7 piped drinking water to all households in the national capital, said the minister.