BJP MP Gautam Gambhir hoarded Covid drugs illegally, Delhi High Court told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Drug Control Department has told the Delhi High Court that BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and his foundation should not have illegally purchased, stocked, and distributed COVID-19 drugs without licence during the second wave and there is nothing to suggest that any person approached the cricketer-turned-politician for any assistance. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

The department also said there is nothing to suggest that the state authorities failed to address any shortage of COVID-19 drugs. It asserted that Favipiravir tablets and medical oxygens are drugs that cannot be purchased for the purpose of stocking or sale or distribution by any persons/firm without holding the requisite license and it was unfortunate that the BJP leader was abusing the process of the court to raise political slogans.

In its affidavit in response to a petition by Gambhir and others against the criminal proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the department submitted that the petitioners were aware that an investigation was carried out against them in furtherance of the orders passed by the court on complaints of the public.

Drug Control Department had filed a complaint against the Member of Parliament from East Delhi, his foundation ‘ Gautam Gambhir Foundation, its CEO Aprajita Singh, his mother and wife, Seema Gambhir and Natasha Gambhir, respectively.