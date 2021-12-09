STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University seeks Rs 100 crore for three B-Tech programmes

In line with the NEP, the BTech programmes will have multiple exit options with students being awarded a certificate on exit after completion of one year of study, 

Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has sought Rs 100 crore funding from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for starting three B-Tech programmes — Computer Science, Electronics and Communications and Electrical Engineering.

According to a proposal submitted by the university to the UGC, it has requested that positions for teaching and non-teaching staff be sanctioned at the earliest so that the programmes can be initiated.

“To further the cause of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) through introduction of the BTech courses mentioned above, the university would require Rs 100 crore as financial support to set up infrastructure facilities in terms of state-of-the-art laboratories, classrooms and other attendant facilities. The university would require Rs 25 crore annually for next four financial years with effect from 2021-22,” according to the proposal.

diploma on exit after completing two years, advance diploma on exit after completing three years and BTech degree on exit after completing four years of study.

The three BTech programmes by the university would require a total of 72 teaching positions and 55 non-teaching staff.

(With agency inputs)

