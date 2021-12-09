Teachers protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding release of pending salaries, a large number of teachers belonging to two municipal corporations of Delhi on Wednesday held a protest outside the headquarters of the Delhi unit of BJP.

The teachers of North Corporation and East Corporation gathered in front of the Delhi BJP headquarters at 14 Pant Marg and demanded release of salaries due from September to November. Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam chief, Kuldeep Singh Khatri, said hundreds of teachers from both North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation protested outside the Delhi BJP headquarters.

"We will not budge from here until someone from the Delhi BJP unit comes and meets us. We need a way out of this crisis. We are struggling without our salaries," the union leader said. The other demands of protestors included release of dearness allowance (DA) and house rent allowance (HRA), Khatri added.

Teachers of civic body-run schools have protested in the past also over salary issues.

Recently, doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals had threatened to go on a strike over the issue of pending salaries. Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had gone on a strike for a few days, but had later called it off after the civic authorities had announced that due salaries have been released.