First batch diploma programme begins in Delhi skill varsity

Deputy CM said DSEU's vision is to provide the youth the opportunity to learn skills relevant to their industry, so they can get jobs or be an entrepreneur and contribute to the growth of the nation.

Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University on Thursday, December 9, 2021, began its first academic session for diploma programmes. A three-day orientation is planned by the university and more than 3,100 students joined the session on the first day. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Education Committee chairperson & MLA Atishi were present at the online inaugural ceremony. Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Neharika Vohra officially announced the opening of the academic session for diploma students.

Speaking about his vision for the university, Sisodia said there was a pressing need to change the curriculum and pedagogy of diploma courses and overall perception about diploma students. “The resources at the polytechnic colleges and the market requirement were also not aligned. This was the beginning of our vision for DSEU — to provide the youth the opportunity to learn skills and techniques relevant to their industry, so they can get jobs or be an entrepreneur and contribute to the growth of the nation.”

Atishi spoke on the renewed importance of skills that the diploma courses at DSEU offers and said, “It is a very big day for us and for the students. Skill education has been treated as a second-grade education and the students are not given equal importance to their degree compatriots. However, DSEU aims to change this narrative as each individual’s contribution leads to the progress of the nation. The growth of our nation to its full potential can only be achieved if every student learns from their respective subjects and overlooks such stereotypes in the education sector. All streams of education are important in building 
our society.” VC Prof (Dr) Neharika Vohra, expressed her gratitude to the students for bestowing their trust on DSEU. 

