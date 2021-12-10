STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Low-intensity blast in Rohini courtroom leaves cop injured

A Delhi Police release said there was no casualty, but a Naib Court, head constable Rajeev, sustained minor injuries and was receiving treatment.

Published: 10th December 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

NSG team at Rohini court after a low-intensity explosion on Thursday.

NSG team at Rohini court after a low-intensity explosion on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A low-intensity crude bomb blast shook a courtroom in Rohini district court complex on Thursday, December 9, 2021, and left police personnel injured. This is the second incident of a major security lapse in the Rohini court after the September 24 shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by two members assailants dressed as lawyers. 

The explosion took place around 10.25 am when the metropolitan magistrate in courtroom number 2 was hearing a matter. Judges, lawyers and litigants were immediately asked to move outside and all matters listed for the day were adjourned.

ALSO READ: Explosion in Delhi's Rohini court exposes holes in security cover

According to the fire department, a phone call was received at 10.40 am and a fire engine reached the spot at 11 am. Police sealed the court and the balcony of courtroom no. 2 as well as the entrance gate. NSG commandos and dog squads also visited the court and took details. DCP and PRO of Delhi Police Chinmoy Biswal said an investigation is underway. Police said they are checking the footage of CCTV cameras on the court premise.

A Delhi Police release said there was no casualty, but a Naib Court, head constable Rajeev, sustained minor injuries and was receiving treatment. “Forensic teams have collected the debris from the spot and taken it for examination. A case has been registered and investigation is being carried out by the Special Cell,” it said.

The crude bomb was reportedly kept in a laptop bag. The blast sent lawyers and litigants rushing out in panic mode. Joint secretary of Rohini Bar Association, Arvind Vats, said, “I was on the second floor when I heard voices of lawyers exiting the building.”Terrorised lawyers condemned the security lapse. Association president Inder Singh Saroha said the security persons should be held responsible for negligence. 

Crowded room target
The device which seemed like a tiffin bomb was kept in a black bag and exploded in the courtroom which takes up challan cases and remains crowded throughout the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohini blast Rohini court Rohini court blast Rohini Bar Association Court blast Courtroom blast
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp