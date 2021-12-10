Low-intensity blast in Rohini courtroom leaves cop injured

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: A low-intensity crude bomb blast shook a courtroom in Rohini district court complex on Thursday, December 9, 2021, and left police personnel injured. This is the second incident of a major security lapse in the Rohini court after the September 24 shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by two members assailants dressed as lawyers.

The explosion took place around 10.25 am when the metropolitan magistrate in courtroom number 2 was hearing a matter. Judges, lawyers and litigants were immediately asked to move outside and all matters listed for the day were adjourned.

According to the fire department, a phone call was received at 10.40 am and a fire engine reached the spot at 11 am. Police sealed the court and the balcony of courtroom no. 2 as well as the entrance gate. NSG commandos and dog squads also visited the court and took details. DCP and PRO of Delhi Police Chinmoy Biswal said an investigation is underway. Police said they are checking the footage of CCTV cameras on the court premise.

A Delhi Police release said there was no casualty, but a Naib Court, head constable Rajeev, sustained minor injuries and was receiving treatment. “Forensic teams have collected the debris from the spot and taken it for examination. A case has been registered and investigation is being carried out by the Special Cell,” it said.

The crude bomb was reportedly kept in a laptop bag. The blast sent lawyers and litigants rushing out in panic mode. Joint secretary of Rohini Bar Association, Arvind Vats, said, “I was on the second floor when I heard voices of lawyers exiting the building.”Terrorised lawyers condemned the security lapse. Association president Inder Singh Saroha said the security persons should be held responsible for negligence.

Crowded room target

The device which seemed like a tiffin bomb was kept in a black bag and exploded in the courtroom which takes up challan cases and remains crowded throughout the day.