Delhi civic body told to look into rehab grievances

Besides this application, the apex court also heard arguments on a batch of petitions which have raised issues regarding forest and non-forest land. 

Published: 11th December 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday told the Faridabad Municipal Corporation that grievances raised by those who have got provisional allotment under the rehabilitation scheme for eligible applicants of Khori village, where unauthorised structures coming under the Aravali forest area were demolished, must be addressed, if they are doable.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari were informed by senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, who was appearing for some petitioners, that persons who have been given provisional allotment of EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats are not residing there because it is not habitable.“You have been assuring us again and again that whatever grievances are there, if it is brought to your attention, you will take it up with the authority to find some solution to the problem. Which is doable, must be done and in a reasonable time,” the bench told senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj, who was appearing for the municipal corporation.

“So, if there is any issue which is doable, why not address it immediately,” the bench observed, adding why such issue comes up before the court again and again.Bhardwaj assured the bench that he would sit with Parikh, discuss the grievance raised and see what is required to be done. He told the bench that he has not yet received the application and the grievances, which will be brought to his notice, will be appropriately addressed. 

The lawyer assisting Parikh told the bench that they had e-mailed a copy of the application to the office of the corporation’s counsel. After Bhardwaj assured the bench that he would discuss the issue, the bench said it would take up the application after the winter break. Besides this application, the apex court also heard arguments on a batch of petitions which have raised issues regarding forest and non-forest land. 

Supreme Court Faridabad Municipal Corporation
