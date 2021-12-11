Delhi High Court fumes as public prosecutors skip riot cases

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has sought a report from police after it expressed concern over the delay in disposal of cases concerning the 2020 Delhi riots due to non-appearance of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs). It asked the concerned DCP if the issue is being taken seriously and also asked to appoint further SPPs to represent the prosecution in the matter.

"This is the state of affairs with regards to these riot cases which are very sensitive in nature and for which this special court was set up. These cases were assigned to a panel of SPPs formed by the police so as to ensure proper and prosecution of these cases," said Additional Session’s Judge Virender Bhat.

When two other SPPs were called by the naib court to represent the prosecution in the matter, they also expressed their inability to appear stating that they are busy in some high court matter.“Earlier also, I had communicated this state of affairs to the DCP, North East Delhi with instructions to take corrective measures. Let a copy of this order be sent to the DCP, North East Delhi who is impressed upon to take this aspect seriously and appoint further SPPs to represent the state in these riot cases,” the court ordered.

The court directed the DCP, North East Delhi to submit a report on the issue within one week.The court was dealing with an FIR registered at Karawal Nagar Police Station for the examination of prosecution witnesses.