STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court fumes as public prosecutors skip riot cases

The court was dealing with an FIR registered at Karawal Nagar Police Station for the examination of prosecution witnesses. 

Published: 11th December 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

The court directed the North East DCP to submit a report within one week.

The court directed the North East DCP to submit a report within one week. (File Photo)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has sought a report from police after it expressed concern over the delay in disposal of cases concerning the 2020 Delhi riots due to non-appearance of  Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs). It asked the concerned DCP if the issue is being taken seriously and also asked to appoint further SPPs to represent the prosecution in the matter.

"This is the state of affairs with regards to these riot cases which are very sensitive in nature and for which this special court was set up. These cases were assigned to a panel of SPPs formed by the police so as to ensure proper and prosecution of these cases," said Additional Session’s Judge Virender Bhat.

When two other SPPs were called by the naib court to represent the prosecution in the matter, they also expressed their inability to appear stating that they are busy in some high court matter.“Earlier also, I had communicated this state of affairs to the DCP, North East Delhi with instructions to take corrective measures. Let a copy of this order be sent to the DCP, North East Delhi who is impressed upon to take this aspect seriously and appoint further SPPs to represent the state in these riot cases,” the court ordered.

The court directed the DCP, North East Delhi to submit a report on the issue within one week.The court was dealing with an FIR registered at Karawal Nagar Police Station for the examination of prosecution witnesses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2020 Delhi riots Delhi High Court Northeast Delhi Riots
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp