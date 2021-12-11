STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Sustainable retail therapy at Vasant Vihar's two-day pop-up

The wide array of products includes cruelty-free skincare, eco-friendly clothing as well as sustainable home decor.

Published: 11th December 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Customers at the pop-up

Customers at the pop-up

By Shrimayee Thakur
Express News Service

With an aim to reduce their impact on the planet, sisters Aahana Bisani (35) and Archana Gaggar (40) co-founded Rega in 2020. The online store, which was launched keeping in mind the principles of sustainable living, is a “one-stop shop for organic products”.

​The wide array of products includes cruelty-free skincare, eco-friendly clothing as well as sustainable home decor. Currently hosting their first two-day pop-up in Vasant Vihar, Rega is showcasing products from 18 brands. 

Talking about what inspired the duo to start Rega, Gaggar shared, “My daughter is lactose intolerant, so I turned my house into a vegan household, and we started practising clean eating. I thought if we are practising clean eating, why not explore other avenues in sustainability? My sister also wanted to get into it. We were seeing how plastic is hazardous for us and the environment. ‘What are we teaching our children?,’ is what I thought. That is how Rega started.”

Gaggar continued, “We make sure that the products we display are authentic. We only display products we would use for ourselves. These are organic, ethical products, which cannot be mass produced.”

Ethical consumption

The pop-up, which concludes today, has products from numerous categories—slow jewellery from Equiivalence, Satat, and Kassa; organic skincare from SKOG, Revora, and Trikuta oils; and sustainable clothes from Chambray & Co, Anushé Pirani, and Sobo Living, etc.

Explaining that one of the main challenges that Rega faces is making the consumer understand the reasons behind the high price tags of sustainable goods, Gaggar said, “The products we have are not mass-produced, so the prices are higher. People who understand the good in it, buy it; people who do not, look at the prices and wonder if the products are worth it. Through these pop-ups, we get to educate our customers about the products.”

Appreciating the initiative, Vishi Khurana (40), a resident of Jangpura, shared, “I found the pop-up interesting and liked the quality of products. Archana was a good host. She suggested products according to the customers’ liking.”

Check this out
What: Rega Winter Pop-Up
When: Ending today, 11am to 6pm
Where: D 6/16, Near Tamanna School, Vasant Vihar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp