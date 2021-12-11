Delhi: Sustainable retail therapy at Vasant Vihar's two-day pop-up

Shrimayee Thakur By

With an aim to reduce their impact on the planet, sisters Aahana Bisani (35) and Archana Gaggar (40) co-founded Rega in 2020. The online store, which was launched keeping in mind the principles of sustainable living, is a “one-stop shop for organic products”.

​The wide array of products includes cruelty-free skincare, eco-friendly clothing as well as sustainable home decor. Currently hosting their first two-day pop-up in Vasant Vihar, Rega is showcasing products from 18 brands.

Talking about what inspired the duo to start Rega, Gaggar shared, “My daughter is lactose intolerant, so I turned my house into a vegan household, and we started practising clean eating. I thought if we are practising clean eating, why not explore other avenues in sustainability? My sister also wanted to get into it. We were seeing how plastic is hazardous for us and the environment. ‘What are we teaching our children?,’ is what I thought. That is how Rega started.”

Gaggar continued, “We make sure that the products we display are authentic. We only display products we would use for ourselves. These are organic, ethical products, which cannot be mass produced.”

Ethical consumption

The pop-up, which concludes today, has products from numerous categories—slow jewellery from Equiivalence, Satat, and Kassa; organic skincare from SKOG, Revora, and Trikuta oils; and sustainable clothes from Chambray & Co, Anushé Pirani, and Sobo Living, etc.

Explaining that one of the main challenges that Rega faces is making the consumer understand the reasons behind the high price tags of sustainable goods, Gaggar said, “The products we have are not mass-produced, so the prices are higher. People who understand the good in it, buy it; people who do not, look at the prices and wonder if the products are worth it. Through these pop-ups, we get to educate our customers about the products.”

Appreciating the initiative, Vishi Khurana (40), a resident of Jangpura, shared, “I found the pop-up interesting and liked the quality of products. Archana was a good host. She suggested products according to the customers’ liking.”

Check this out

What: Rega Winter Pop-Up

When: Ending today, 11am to 6pm

Where: D 6/16, Near Tamanna School, Vasant Vihar