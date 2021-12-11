STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Examine applications to lift ban in week': SC on pollution restrictions in Delhi

The central air quality commission told the top court that the thermal power plants which were closed needed to be restarted to ensure power supply to the NCR.

Published: 11th December 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

delhi pollution

Delhi's air quality has been 'poor' for few days. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With improvement of the air quality in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the CAQM to examine various applications seeking lifting of ban or restrictions on construction and industrial activities within a week.

The court also instructed the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to file affidavits mentioning compliance with the order directing payment of minimum wages to workers during the period of construction ban. The CAQM told the Supreme Court that the Expert Group constituted by it is in the process of finalising an air quality forecast model.

The Centre informed the court that maximum violations of norms were reported in the industrial sector, which is a major contributor to air pollution.

The central air quality commission told the top court that the thermal power plants which were closed needed to be restarted to ensure power supply to the NCR. "The number of thermal power plants that can be shut can’t be further increased. Even shutting down the six plants within a 300 km radius of Delhi would also not be feasible beyond December 15," it said.

Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioners, said that things have become better but he insisted that aspects like stubble burning and Standards for Delhi may have to be revisited.

