Woman in contact of Omicron case tests positive for Covid in Delhi

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

Published: 11th December 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 10:10 AM

The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman who was in contact of an Omicron case in Rajasthan has been found COVID-19 positive in Delhi and is being shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, officials said on Friday.

The woman tested Covid positive on Thursday, is asymptomatic and stable. She did not travel to any foreign country and seventeen members in her family have been also put under home quarantine, an official said.

She is being taken to the LNJP Hospital and her sample has been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the official said, adding her contacts are being traced.

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Currently the hospital has 30 patients suspected to be infected with the new variant.

Eight patients have been discharged till now after testing negative.

The city had reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday.

Eleven of them tested negative.

The city recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 41 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

