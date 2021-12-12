STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Four school students injured following scuffle in east Delhi

Three PCR calls were received at the Pandav Nagar Police Station regarding a fight between some school students.

Published: 12th December 2021 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four class 10 students were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged objects outside a school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar following a scuffle on Saturday, police said.

Three of the boys were discharged after getting treatment at the LBS hospital while the fourth is admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

Three PCR calls were received at the Pandav Nagar Police Station regarding a fight between some school students.

After reaching the spot, it was found that four boys, aged between 15 and 16 years, were attacked with sharp objects, a senior police officer said.

The four are students of a government school at Trilokpuri.

On Saturday, they had come for an exam at a centre in Mayur Vihar Phase-II and had a scuffle with some students of a school in Shakarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The students of the school in Shakarpur, who were also taking the exam at the same centre, allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged objects causing injuries, the DCP said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigation is underway, Kashyap said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Crime
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp