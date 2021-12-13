STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCPCR chairman urges pollution watchdog to recommend reopening of schools in Delhi

The letter by the DCPCR chief further stated that 'the school closures policy assumes that the families own air purifiers'.

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Image is used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu has written to the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM) urging them to pave the way for reopening of schools since their continued closure is "jarring the social and emotional growth of children" and leading to a significant learning loss.

Earlier this month, CAQM had directed the schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the national capital region (NCR) to remain closed, allowing only online mode of education, except for the purpose of the conduct of examinations and laboratory practicals.

"The schools were closed on account of poor quality to protect the children from the severe conditions. However, there is absolutely no evidence that school closures achieve this stated goal," Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chief Kundu wrote in the letter to CAQM.

A study conducted by Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago, over a period of two years has revealed that Delhi's indoor pollution levels are also worryingly high and way above WHO limits, the letter stated.

​ALSO READ | Omicron: Delhi government to clamp restrictions in view of Christmas, New Year if need be

"Since there is no marked difference in pollution levels outdoors and indoors, the school closures become irrelevant, and misplaced," he said.

The letter by the DCPCR chief further stated that "the school closures policy assumes that the families own air purifiers".

"This isn't the case, except for a very very small fraction of Delhi. Since, the families don't own air purifiers, the school closures policy on account of poor air quality achieves nothing," stating that the school closure continuing for almost 600 days now is "deeply problematic", he said.

Different studies have pointed out how a significant learning loss is being caused which will have adverse long-term implications for children, country's economy, and human development growth.

​ALSO READ | Ban continues on entry of trucks, construction and demolition activities: Delhi government

"The school's closure is problematic even from social, emotional and psychological growth of the children which is possible only in an environment like that of a school.

The several months school closures have adversely impacted children's social, and emotional well-being and continuance of closures will only exacerbate the problem," read the letter.

The policy of continued school closures is "jarring the social and emotional growth of children that can only take place in a school environment," he said.

Citing a Supreme Court order permitting the CAQM to decide on curbs in Delhi, he urged the pollution watchdog to allow the Delhi government to open the schools immediately.

Kundu also said hundreds of parents have written to the child rights body advocating for immediate opening of the schools.

"We sincerely believe that the policy of continued school closure is harming the students and therefore is a bad policy not supported by any evidence or facts," he said.

