STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai to hold review meeting on air pollution

It had earlier banned construction activities and the entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, till further orders.

Published: 13th December 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with senior officials on Monday to review the air pollution situation in the city, an official said on Sunday. He said that officials from civic bodies, the fire department, the public works department and other departments concerned will attend the meeting.

Following directions from the apex court, the city government on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimise the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

It had earlier banned construction activities and the entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, till further orders.It asked the Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday to examine pleas for lifting the construction ban and relaxing restrictions on industrial units within a week.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Rai Delhi pollution Air pollution
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp