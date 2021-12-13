Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai to hold review meeting on air pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with senior officials on Monday to review the air pollution situation in the city, an official said on Sunday. He said that officials from civic bodies, the fire department, the public works department and other departments concerned will attend the meeting.

Following directions from the apex court, the city government on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimise the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

It had earlier banned construction activities and the entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, till further orders.It asked the Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday to examine pleas for lifting the construction ban and relaxing restrictions on industrial units within a week.

