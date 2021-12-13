STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi transport department tells vehicle scrappers to fix 'fair' market value

Earlier this month, the department issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for scrapping diesel or petrol vehicles for more than 15 years old.

Published: 13th December 2021 10:14 AM

Delhi traffic

Representational image of Delhi roads during peak traffic. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department of the city government has authorised the empanelled scrappers to fix a "fair" market value for more than 15-year-old vehicles being impounded for scrapping, officials said on Sunday. Earlier this month, the department issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for scrapping diesel or petrol vehicles for more than 15 years old.

Taking cognisance of the increasing vehicular pollution and the poor air quality in Delhi, there is an urgent need for a standing order regarding scrapping and phasing out of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) from the city roads, according to an order issued by the transport department.

The National Green Tribunal's direction for action against old vehicles will be applicable to all categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, light and heavy vehicles, the order said.It added that the need of the hour is to maintain ambient air quality standards and to tackle the rising air pollution.

The SOP said such vehicles will be impounded by the enforcement teams and handed over to an authorised scrapper in accordance with the policy guidelines. "The authorised scrappers will make the fair market value of the scrapped vehicles and will make payment directly to the owner of vehicle," the SOP said. 

