Delhi University collects Rs 9.5 crore exam fees, twice than 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As fees for the ongoing examinations, the Delhi University has managed to collect Rs 9.5 crore from around 1.4 lakh students, almost double than last year. This was revealed by the central government's Samarth portal which helps the university maintain transparency.

With the help of this portal, the university has been able to ensure checks and balances as earlier several colleges would not entirely transfer the exam fees to the university. "Samarth has made exam fees collection a centralised process. Earlier, colleges would collect money but many wouldn’t pay to the university in full. It was difficult to keep track of the number of students and the corresponding fees from various colleges under the university," said an official from the university.

The university has been conducting open book exams for students since last year due to COVID-19 and the semester exams began on November 30.A minimum examination fee of Rs 500 is levied per semester on each student while he/she has to pay another Rs 200 for each practical exam. Ex-students appearing for re-exams need to pay an additional Rs 500.

"Another issue was that several colleges used to collect examination fees at the time of the student's admission itself and hence it would not be clear what papers the student would opt for. So, it was quite a possibility that either the student was paying higher or lower than the exact amount," he said.

DS Rawat, Dean, Examinations, said it took the university more than three months to upload details of nearly 1.4 lakh students on Samarth.