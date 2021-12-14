STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government’s free yoga classes for a healthier Delhi

Delhi Government has selected 400 yoga instructors trained by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University free of cost.

Published: 14th December 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to ensuring health and wellness among Delhiites, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ under which all residents can get free yoga training at their doorstep for six days a week.

Delhi Government has selected 400 yoga instructors trained by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) free of cost. A minimum of 25 people willing to learn yoga will have to get together and give a missed call on 9013585858.

“The number has been activated and is in service. At least 20,000 people in Delhi will practice yoga and the classes will begin in January,” informed Kejriwal.

Certified instructors will be made available to all citizens. Each group must have minimum 25 members.

The instructors will coordinate with a member of each group who shall be called “group coordinator,” to organise the classes. The group coordinator shall fix the time and venue (as deemed suitable by all participants) for the classes.

The CM said: “The hustle and bustle of today’s life and age has made us extremely stressful. Yoga classes will ensure a healthy body, mind and soul.”

Kejriwal also launched the programme’s official website — www.dillikiyogshala.com.

The launch was held at the Delhi Secretariat Auditorium. The CM presented award certificates to the meritorious yoga instructors of DPSRU. Prof Ramesh K Goyal (Vice-Chancellor DPSRU) & IAS R Alice Vaz (Secretary TTE) were also present at the event.

How to register?

Visit the website www.dillikiyogshala.com and click on Register Now.

Fill in your details and preferred venue and click on Submit; an instructor will be sent to your locality and classes will start six days a week. 

You can also give a missed call at 9013585858 to register.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi Dilli Ki Yogshala
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp