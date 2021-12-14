AAP government’s free yoga classes for a healthier Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to ensuring health and wellness among Delhiites, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ under which all residents can get free yoga training at their doorstep for six days a week.

Delhi Government has selected 400 yoga instructors trained by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) free of cost. A minimum of 25 people willing to learn yoga will have to get together and give a missed call on 9013585858.

“The number has been activated and is in service. At least 20,000 people in Delhi will practice yoga and the classes will begin in January,” informed Kejriwal.

Certified instructors will be made available to all citizens. Each group must have minimum 25 members.

The instructors will coordinate with a member of each group who shall be called “group coordinator,” to organise the classes. The group coordinator shall fix the time and venue (as deemed suitable by all participants) for the classes.

The CM said: “The hustle and bustle of today’s life and age has made us extremely stressful. Yoga classes will ensure a healthy body, mind and soul.”

Kejriwal also launched the programme’s official website — www.dillikiyogshala.com.

The launch was held at the Delhi Secretariat Auditorium. The CM presented award certificates to the meritorious yoga instructors of DPSRU. Prof Ramesh K Goyal (Vice-Chancellor DPSRU) & IAS R Alice Vaz (Secretary TTE) were also present at the event.

How to register?

Visit the website www.dillikiyogshala.com and click on Register Now.

Fill in your details and preferred venue and click on Submit; an instructor will be sent to your locality and classes will start six days a week.

You can also give a missed call at 9013585858 to register.