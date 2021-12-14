Crafted with love

Shrimayee Thakur By

Express News Service

Making up the sweetest team one can imagine, Yukti Bajaj (26) and her grandmother Sheela Bajaj (78) have launched a knitting and crocheting venture together.

Their Instagram page Caught Craft Handed—they started in November 2020—is a heartening result of the lockdown, and offers cute yet functional products that feel like a big hug from your grandmother.

“I used to go to the office, and my dadi would stay alone at home. When I started staying home because of the lockdown, I realised she is a pro at knitting and crochet. I thought; why not try setting something up for her. We made an Instagram page, and started selling things she had already made during the lockdown. Fortunately, we got a good response and a lot of love from people,” shares Yukti, who lives with her grandmother in Janakpuri.

Yukti mentions that her grandmother’s passion for crocheting is gratifying to watch. “She [her grandmother] makes the products, and I write little notes to put in with the order. She makes all the orders with so much love and passion, without getting tired. She wakes up around 6am, performs pooja, and has breakfast. Then she sits with her yarn, crafting the entire day to complete the orders. Even at work, we feel too tired to continue at times. But she has never once said she is too tired to do this,” shares Yukti, who is a language certified management expert.

From the heart

Caught Craft Handed—it offers a range of handcrafted products, including sweaters, accessories, earrings, pouches, potli bags, socks, gloves, and home decor items—has been instrumental in transforming what was once a hobby for Sheela into a full-fledged business.

“I used to knit only for my family and neighbours earlier. I did not know how to use electronic gadgets. My granddaughter saw me knitting and thought it was good, so she made the page and encouraged me to do this,” Sheela explains.

Are there any difficulties she faces in crafting these products? She points out that it is challenging to work with dark-coloured yarn, “I have trouble with them because they are hard to see. I have to sit outside in the sun and knit if I am working with colours like navy blue or black,” she remarks, adding that her favourite part is “when my work reaches people, and they tell me they loved it. I feel satisfied and happy.”

Working a full-time career limits Yukti from participating in creating these products, and she now only manages the social media aspect of the business.

“Generally, I have Saturdays and Sundays off. I spend my time explaining to dadi what we have to make. I tried learning knitting, but my work is very untidy,” she laughs.

Though a small-time business, Yukti shares that their page is gaining traction, “We are getting a lot of support from people who love our products. The best part is when I get messages from people saying ‘you guys are doing a great job’. These kinds of messages make my grandmother feel independent.”

Sheela is delighted to continue crocheting for people. Ask her if she has a message for her customers and she concludes, “I want you kids to be happy, and to keep sending me orders so I can keep making things for you.”