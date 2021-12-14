Delhi government recommends reopening of schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has recommended reopening of schools and colleges considering improvement in the pollution situation and sent a proposal in this regard to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Delhi’s Environment Department has forwarded the Education Department’s proposal for reopening of schools and colleges to the central panel following a joint meeting held to review the pollution status, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

"The Education Department has sent two proposals. First proposal is for immediate reopening of schools, colleges and coaching institutes for Class 6 onwards while the second is about reopening of primary schools (Class 1-5) from December 20 onwards," he said.

As authorised by the Supreme Court, the CAQM will take the final call regarding reopening of schools. Following its decision, the government will issue appropriate directions, he added.

Rai said that pollution levels are gradually going down and the situation has improved considerably in the last one week. “If we look at the pollution figures from December 1 to December 12, the AQI has remained within the range of 250 to 325. Experts have said we might see more improvement in the next three days — December 14-16. After December 16, it is expected that the pollution will decrease,” he said.

The minister, however, said the ban on construction and demolition and on entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till further order.

The government will review the ban on construction and demolition activities at the next meeting scheduled for December 16.

“Many agencies have requested us to ease the ban on construction and demolition activities. We have directed them to submit written applications to us as well as CAQM based on which further action will be taken,” Rai added.

'Closure affecting social and emotional growth'

Anurag Kundu, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, also wrote to the panel for immediate reopening of schools.

“I have written to the CAQM requesting immediate opening of schools as this policy achieves nothing but learning loss, and curbs on social and emotional growth of the children. Any justification of continued school closure is without evidence or rationale,” he tweeted.