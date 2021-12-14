STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir vows to make EDPL bigger with higher prizes

Gautam Gambhir announced to make the EDPL grander with bigger cash prizes every year, at the EDPL finale that was held at Yamuna Sports Complex.

Published: 14th December 2021

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Patparganj Panthers have won the grand finale of the East Delhi Premier League (EDPL) on Monday, with its captain Abhinav Tej Rana winning ‘Man of the Series’ title.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir announced to make the EDPL grander with bigger cash prizes every year, at the EDPL finale that was held at Yamuna Sports Complex.

Gambhir said: “This tournament was designed in furtherance of Narendra Modi ji’s call to organise sporting events to encourage youngsters. This tournament is our contribution to ‘Khelo India’ campaign. Some of the players who came for the trials didn’t even have boots, but we didn’t let anything become an obstacle for them.”

Gambhir said that among the players who were selected, some used to sell tea, distribute newspapers, deliver milk, or work as security guards. “All of them have now become a part of the EDPL family,” he said.

He added: “The EDPL will get bigger every year. Players from every stratum will continue to shine in a tournament where one’s background, resources, experience don’t matter and talent is held as supreme.”

Prizes worth over Rs 60 lakh were distributed with the winning team getting Rs 30 lakh and runner up getting Rs 20 lakh. The man of the series was awarded a brand new car, while the best batsmen and bowler received Rs 1 lakh each.

