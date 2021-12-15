Civic bodies failed to deliver parking projects: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior leader and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi for not completing its parking projects while the city is in dire of parking spaces.

Bharadwaj in a statement on Tuesday said that while the BJP had promised 100 parking complexes in its corporations’ manifesto 10 years ago, it hasn’t delivered on even 10 parking lots till date.

“In 2017, BJP promised 27 parkings in South Corporation alone but built only two parking lots, one of which collapsed a year later,” he said.

Bharadwaj also announced that starting Tuesday; the AAP is launching a new programme that will focus on educating people about its various responsibilities and agencies that fall under it.

“Due to the number of agencies, people are confused about the division of work and whether the corporation or the Delhi government is responsible for the same, and whom to hold accountable when there is a problem. Parking is one such issue. Be it markets, offices, residential or commercial areas, parking becomes a problem and sometimes a source of conflict. The absence of regularised parking causes people to park haphazardly,” he said.

However, refuting the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP leaders level allegations just to confuse people. He said that blocking of municipal funds by the Delhi government has adversely affected development projects of the corporations.