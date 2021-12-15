STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electric vehicle sales in Delhi surpass those of CNG and diesel

With as many as 9,540 EVs being sold in Delhi in the last quarter, they became the second most bought type of vehicles after petrol-run vehicles.

Electric Vehicle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Electric Vehicles (EV) have surpassed the sales of CNG and diesel vehicles in Delhi in recent months as they accounted for 9% of the vehicles sold in the city from September to November, while the national average rested at 1.6%, said officials from the Delhi transport department.

With as many as 9,540 EVs being sold in Delhi in the last quarter, they became the second most bought type of vehicles after petrol-run vehicles. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "Delhi's progressive electric vehicle policy has turned out to be a huge success. The EV sales are gaining popularity day by day in Delhi."

Gahlot added: “It is because of the Chief Minister’s vision that the Delhi government has been able to introduce such magnificent reforms in governance. The EV sales are six times higher in Delhi than the rest of the country.”

According to the transport department officials, CM Arvind Kejriwal has set a target for EVs to account for 25% of sales by 2024. Hailing the development, Kejriwal tweeted: “I am glad Delhi is emerging as the EV capital of India with a 9% share of EVs. Delhi is doing everything possible to reduce its contribution to pollution.”

In the last three months, EV sales have risen to almost 9% of the total vehicle sales in Delhi. In September and November 2021, EV sales were 9.2%, while in October it was 8.2% of the total sales. Meanwhile, the sales of CNG vehicles have stayed put at 7%, falling from 9.7% in September to 6.5% in November.

Delhi Government’s EV Policy has been welcomed as the most progressive policy across India. Delhi became the first state to fully exempt road tax and registration fees for all EVs.

Further, the eligibility criteria were simplified and made universal so that more people could take benefit from the subsidy. Delhi government and Discoms have facilitated the setting up of 201 charging stations 

9% EVs accounted for 9% of vehicle sales in Delhi

1.6% National average stands at 1.6%

7% Sale of CNG vehicles in Delhi saw 7% fall during Sept-Nov

