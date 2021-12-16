Ban on social gatherings in Delhi until night of December 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a decision that would limit Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, extended till December 31 midnight its Covid-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

In an order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Under a phased reopening with improved COVID-19 situation in the city, the DDMA has permitted most of the activities. However, political, social, cultural, religious and such other gatherings are still not permitted.

Apart from the cap of 50 per cent of seating capacity on bars and restaurants, the order also continued the restriction on halls to hold events other than meetings and conferences, exhibitions and marriages.

Restaurateurs were disappointed with the decision and said they were hoping to recover the losses incurred during the pandemic by organising events on New Year’s Eve and Christmas. While some businesses now have to cancel already booked events, others cry foul over 100 per cent seating allowed at cinemas.