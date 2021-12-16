STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ban on social gatherings in Delhi until night of December 31

In an order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Published: 16th December 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid19, Mumbai

A health worker checks body temperature of passengers as a precaution against the coronavirus, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Representational hoto | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a decision that would limit Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, extended till December 31 midnight its Covid-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

In an order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Under a phased reopening with improved COVID-19 situation in the city, the DDMA has permitted most of the activities. However, political, social, cultural, religious and such other gatherings are still not permitted.

Apart from the cap of 50 per cent of seating capacity on bars and restaurants, the order also continued the restriction on halls to hold events other than meetings and conferences, exhibitions and marriages.

Restaurateurs were disappointed with the decision and said they were hoping to recover the losses incurred during the pandemic by organising events on New Year’s Eve and Christmas. While some businesses now have to cancel already booked events, others cry foul over 100 per cent seating allowed at cinemas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDMA Delhi NYE Delhi New Years New Years Eve Delhi Covid Delhi curfew
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp