Delhi's Pause for Cause exhibition is inspiring change through fashion

Shrimayee Thakur By

Express News Service

Row after row of exquisite fabrics, twinkling mirror work, intricate jewellery, and excited customers—the Pause for a Cause exhibition-cum-sale appeals to both Delhi’s impeccable taste in fashion and people’s desire to contribute to a good cause. Bringing together sixteen designers and four weavers from across India, this exhibition is a two-day event—it started on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, and will be ending today—at the Aga Khan Hall, Connaught Place.

Conceptualised in 2002 by Concern India Foundation—an NGO that provides support to other organisations at grassroots level—Pause for a Cause is one among the many events organised by them. They have been conducting similar events in multiple cities for almost 20 years, with all their proceeds going towards their various upliftment projects. “We have artisans, designers, and weavers coming from across India. Giving them exposure and educating them on how to deal with marketing is important to us,” explained Gunjan Lal, who has been working with the organisation for more than nine years.

Giving back to community

Displaying fabrics like Chanderi, silk, cotton, and handwoven textiles, this exhibition has an assortment of handloom and handwoven garments, as well as accessories like jewellery, bags, and shoes. Speaking about the process of curating the designers, Rajini Shardne, who has worked with Pause for a Cause for ten years, said, “We ensure that we only pick designers who use natural fabrics.”

One of the designers at the exhibition is Alka Nath, who is based in GK 2 and has been participating in the organisation’s events for around six years. “This [the exhibition] suited my sensibilities because they have handloom and natural fabrics,” she shared. Her stall, this year, has clothes with prints using ajrakh, a blockprinting technique she picked up on a recent trip to Gujarat. “I message my clients when I am setting up at this exhibition, and they come back again and again. That is the biggest high you can get as a designer,” she shared.

Suhasini Jaipuria (GK 2), also has a stall at the exhibition. Her brand Elynn has a collection of handcrafted bath and body products, made of cold-pressed oil and unrefined butter. “Every product we make is inspired by a ritual or ingredient from somewhere in the world,” she said. Suhasini even has a range of after-shower oils dedicated to her mother. “Every year in winter, the first thing my mom used to do is put a bottle of sweet almond oil in my bathroom to use after showers. Now, I put these oils in her shower,” she laughed. A few designers who have stalls at the exhibition include Soham Dave, Kinche, Rangsutra, Marm, among others.