Rozgar Sansad in Delhi on Dec 19 to discuss draft policy on jobs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thirty student organisations, RWAs and teachers’ bodies will gather at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, December 19, 2021, to participate in a ‘Rozgar Sansad’ to deliberate upon a draft of a ‘National Employment Policy’ prepared by a think tank to press for employment opportunities.

According to ‘Desh Ki Baat’ foundation representatives, Delhi minister and organisation founder Gopal Rai will also speak at ‘Rozgar Sansad’ on December 19 and raise the issue of pervasive unemployment across the country.

“We all will discuss the draft policy on December 19 and it will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People connected with this movement will give a memorandum on the same to district magistrates in their respective districts on December 20,” said central coordinator Krishna Yadav.

He said student organisations to participate include All India Student Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), AAP’s student wing. Similarly, traders and labour associations such as the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha along with All India Women Congress Conference, will be among the 30 organisations that will take part in the event.