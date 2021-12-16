Theme song composed by Indian Ocean on Ambedkar play released

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, launched the theme song of the musical play based on the life of Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar titled ‘Bhimachi Jai’. It has been composed by the famous music band, Indian Ocean. This theme song and its music have been composed keeping in mind the philosophy of Babasaheb’s whole life with lyrics: Jab Tak Gann ka Maan Rahega, Jab Tak Samvidhaan Rahega, Jab Tak Hindustan Rahega, Baba Saheb Ka Naam Rahega.

This grand musical play will have a total of 50 shows beginning from January 5 in Delhi. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government was the first government in India to be organising such a grand event to introduce the legacy of Babasaheb to every child. “Everyone across the country will be familiarised with Babasaheb’s life and his contribution in laying the foundation of modern

India,” he said.

Sisodia said the musical play was being organized in the 75th year of independence so that the country could express its gratitude towards Babasaheb. On this occasion, Indian Ocean band artist Rahul Ram said, “Such initiatives should be taken up in other parts of the country as well. We are extremely honoured to be a part of this effort by the Delhi government.” On January 5, 2022, the play on Babasaheb will be organized at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and 50 shows will be performed there. A 100-foot stage has been erected in the stadium.