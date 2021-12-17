Court frames charges against 10 in North East Delhi riot case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Observing that the object of the unlawful assembly was to create fear in the minds of the people belonging to the Hindu community, a Delhi Court has framed charges against 10 men in a case related to the North East Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat, who passed the order, said that the object was to “threaten them to leave the country and to loot and burn their properties.” The court has framed charges against Mohammed Shahnawaz, Mohammed Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Mohammed Faisal, Rashid and Mohammed Tahir under various sections of IPC, including rioting, robbery and unlawful assembly.

In its submission, the prosecution said that the accused persons had constituted an unlawful assembly on February 25 last year and in furtherance of it, they resorted to violence, looted and set ablaze the properties belonging to the members of the Hindu community.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of one Jagdish Prasad, the rioters had completely burnt the auto spare parts shop run by his son. He stated that on account of violent protests he along with his two brothers had remained in the said shop throughout the night of the riots. The next morning they saw a large mob armed with stones and other weapons attacking the shop. The mob threw a petrol bomb into the shop and the whole shop got totally burnt.

'Intention to torch property Hindus'

