Delhi cops pulled up for sloppy probe in fake degree case

“DCP concerned is directed to file a status report within two weeks. Failure in compliance of order, the court shall take the appropriate course of action,” the court said.

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has pulled up the city police over sloppy probe in a case and directed it to file a status report after it failed to comply with the court’s order in procuring the documents vital in the investigation. “It appears that Investigating Officer (IO) is deliberately evading his appearance before the court and avoiding the compliance of orders passed by this court,” the court order stated.

“DCP concerned is directed to file a status report within two weeks. Failure in compliance of order, the court shall take the appropriate course of action,” the court said. The matter pertains to a fake degree case against a professor working with Maharaja Surajmal Institute, GGSIP University. Interestingly, the Delhi Police had changed the IO seven times in a span of 15 months.

According to the FIR, a complaint of cheating and forgery was registered against the head of the placement department of the Maharaja Surajmal Institute, Jagbeer Ahlawat, and his wife Professor Punam Ahlawat for submitting fake degrees.

“All the degrees and marksheets of Jagbir like BA, Diploma in Polytechnic, MBA, MCA, Mtech Computer Science, Net, and all other degrees have to be verified after conducting fair investigation by police and competent authorities. In 2015, Jagbir was appointed as professor in this institute but when he applied for the post of associate professor of central university Haryana, he was found not eligible,” the complaint stated.

Similar allegations were also made against Punam. Punam has been appointed as an assistant professor in the BBA department of Maharaja Surajmal Institute on the basis of MBA and M Phil done by her in 2007 from Global Open University through its off-campus programme.

