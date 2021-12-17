STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court shows leniency towards 'remorseful' man who harboured riot accused Shahrukh Pathan

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said convict Kaleem Ahmed showed remorse, prayed for leniency and pleaded having been misled by Pathan.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday showed leniency towards a man who pleaded guilty for harbouring Shahrukh Pathan, who had absconded after allegedly pointing a gun at a policeman during the northeast Delhi riots last year, and sentenced him to a period already undergone by him in the jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said convict Kaleem Ahmed showed remorse, prayed for leniency and pleaded having been misled by Pathan.

He said while the maximum sentence that can be awarded is three years, the convict has already suffered imprisonment from March 17, 2020 to September 7, 2021.

"Considering family status of convict, his whole individual position, the factum of his voluntary plea of guilt and the fact that his apparent act of contrition deserves to be taken at face value to give another chance to him to reform himself and considering his role and the offence, the convict is sentenced to the period already undergone by him and also to a fine of Rs 2,000," the judge ordered.

"The court, indubitably, regards the action/conduct of the convict Kaleem Ahmed as reprehensible and indictable. The investigation and evidence collected by the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, so far as the convict is concerned, is praiseworthy," he added.

This is the first sentencing in any of the February 2020 riots cases.

Ahmed was convicted for the offence under Section 216 IPC (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody) of IPC on December 7 after he pleaded guilty.

During the arguments, advocate Bilal Khan, representing the 29-year-old convict, apprised the court that Ahmed is poor, sole bread-earner, has nine dependents, the father is paralysed, and that he has already served one-and-a-half years in jail.

Ahmed, who was a motor mechanic by profession, also submitted that he was misled by Pathan.

Special Public Prosecutor Anuj Handa, representing the police, had however prayed for a maximum sentence of three years.

Pathan had allegedly aimed a pistol at Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya with an "intention to kill" him in February 2020.

After photographs of this incident went viral on social media, Pathan absconded and was nabbed from the bus stand of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on March 3, 2020.

He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Police claimed that Pathan after absconding took shelter at Ahmed's house at Shamli which, they said, is corroborated by their mobile phone locations.

Pathan stayed at Ahmed's house from the night of February 26-27 to March 3.

Ahmed had also helped the riot accused in purchasing a new mobile phone, the police said.

Meanwhile, five other accused in the case, including Pathan, pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed trial.

Charges of rioting and attempt to murder have been framed against Pathan.

ASJ Rawat noted that "intention to kill" the policeman was clearly made out from the statement given by Dahiya that Pathan aimed at his head and fired but he managed to escape.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi Communal Riots
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp