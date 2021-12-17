STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fog prediction system for check and balance of air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The system can predict probability of dense fog cover, when air quality reduces to less than 200 metres and up to 50 metres.

Published: 17th December 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

An anti-smog tanker sprays water into the air to reduce dust pollution in New Delhi.

An anti-smog tanker sprays water into the air to reduce dust pollution in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has developed an early warning system for predicting fog cover and visibility, which will for the first time look at the role of pollution (aerosols) in fog and dropped visibility in the Delhi-NCR during winters, scientists said on Thursday.  

This system will not only help agencies prepare for severe fog spells that Delhi sees in December and January, but will also help in gauging its impact on the region's air quality, said scientists. The fog prediction system, which has been launched by IITM in collaboration with the UK Met office on an experimental basis, will give out advance forecasts of fog, visibility across the Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) and will also show how aerosols present in the atmosphere are impacting these. 

"Basically, it will be an air quality forecast system coupled with fog and visibility prediction. Based on the past data, it has been observed that many a times, swelled aerosols (having consumed water from moisture content in the atmosphere) become heavier and form a thick layer, while there are no droplets of fog as such present in it, which reduce the visibility below 300 metres," said Sachin Ghude, scientist at IITM Pune.

IITM scientists said that at present, on an experimental basis, the system is giving predictions for two days in advance, but the technology is being studied and will be verified of its accuracy before the portal is launched full-fledgedly. 

The system can predict probability of dense fog cover, when air quality reduces to less than 200 metres and up to 50 metres. Besides, it also shows the size of dust particles and its impact on visibility. "Most aircrafts cannot operate below 75 metres visibility. They can land but not take off when visibility is that low. We had been getting requests from the Delhi airport to develop a system that can help gauge the fog scenario in advance and help them prepare ahead of it," said Ghude. 

This November, Delhi saw a similar smog episode when a thick layer of pollutants reduced the visibility at the city airports  — IGI and Safdarjung — to below 300 metres.  Meanwhile, the city saw a relatively cold day on Thursday, with the maximum temperature falling to 19.8 degrees C — three notches below normal for this time of the year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution Delhi NCR IITM Pollution fog Fog detection system Delhi smog Delhi air quality
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp