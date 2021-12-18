STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ban partially lifted on construction in Delhi

“Since the current AQI is within ‘very poor’, it would not be advisable to allow operations at all C&D sites. Based on the air quality forecast, the decision will be reviewed further,” the CAQM said.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of pollution in Delhi.

Representative image of pollution in Delhi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities in Delhi-NCR has been partly lifted. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday issued an order saying projects of public utility, health care facilities and linear public projects (relating to transport) will be exempted from the ban with “immediate effect”. Private construction activities and those outside the exempted categories shall continue to remain restricted.

“Since the current AQI is within ‘very poor’, it would not be advisable to allow operations at all C&D sites. Based on the air quality forecast, the decision will be reviewed further,” the CAQM said.
As per the order, the exempted categories include --- railway services /railway stations; Metro Rail services including stations; airports; national security/ defence related activities/ projects of national importance; hospitals/ nursing homes; linear public projects such as highways, roads, etc; sanitation and public utility projects like sewage treatment plants, water pumping stations etc; ancillary activities specific to and supplementing the above categories of projects.

The exemptions are subject to strict compliance of C&D waste management rules and dust prevention/control norms, the CAQM said. 

Citing a 2018 study by the Automotive Research Association of India and The Energy and Resources Institute as well as an IIT-Kanpur study of 2016, the air quality panel said C&D activity in Delhi is the third biggest contributor to area source emission for PM10 and “importantly it is a consistent source all through the year”. Despite a slew of restrictions in Delhi-NCR since mid-November, air quality has more or less been in the ‘very poor’ zone. On Friday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was 329 in the ‘very poor’ zone, as per CPCB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi pollution Delhi AQI Delhi air quality Delhi air pollution
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp