MCDs responsible for plight of stray cows, says AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday, December 17, 2021, blamed the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation for the negligence towards stray cows which are left to scour for food near Delhi’s garbage dumpsters.

The MLA also presented photos and videos of cows straying on roads, alleging that it is because of BJP that cows eat from food disposed in polythene bags discarded by Delhi residents. “Cows are considered the holiest beings in Hindu culture. They are referred to as gau mata. It’s within the gau mata the devi-devtas reside, in whose horns Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh reside, whose seva holds the power of fulfilling all your wishes. It is gau mata’s whose milk is held as the most sought after besides one’s own mother’s milk. Gomutra or gobar, both hold a very high regard in the Hindu culture,” said Bharadwaj.

He also said that the onus of the harrowing deaths that befall our gau mata falls on the BJP-led Municipal Corporation. He questioned, “Based on municipal corporation rules, no one is allowed to domesticate a cow in Delhi. So where are these stray animals coming from? And their numbers have only increased over the last 3-4 years. Why is the corporation not looking into it? The government hospital data also shows that around 250 accidents in Delhi every month take place due to the cows straying on roads.”

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The cows we see on the roads are cattle belonging to the private dairy owners, and the solution cannot be found by force but by shifting dairies to the outer areas.” Kapoor added: “Saurabh Bhardwaj does not even know that corporations are not only running gaushalas for old cows but also give financial aid to some private gaushalas. Blaming the corporation alone for this is proof of AAP leaders’ dirty politics.”