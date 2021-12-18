STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Regulating path labs, have taken action against irregularities: Government to Delhi HC

It added that an online public grievance monitoring system has also been set up for filing complaints against these diagnostic centres.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has informed the Delhi High Court that it is regulating pathological laboratories in city and its medical council has taken action against some of them for irregularities and professional misconduct. 

The government stated that the Delhi Health Bill is under ‘active consideration’, and currently, all path labs are being governed as per public notices issued in accordance with the Clinical Establishment Rules, 2018. 

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL alleging that unauthorised laboratories and diagnostic centres were being managed by unqualified technicians, the government clarified that under the present framework, all path labs are classified into basic composite, medium and advanced categories and a minimum qualification has been prescribed for signing any report.

It added that an online public grievance monitoring system has also been set up for filing complaints against these diagnostic centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi Health Bill Clinical Establishment Rules Path labs Delhi
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp