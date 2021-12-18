Regulating path labs, have taken action against irregularities: Government to Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has informed the Delhi High Court that it is regulating pathological laboratories in city and its medical council has taken action against some of them for irregularities and professional misconduct.

The government stated that the Delhi Health Bill is under ‘active consideration’, and currently, all path labs are being governed as per public notices issued in accordance with the Clinical Establishment Rules, 2018.

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL alleging that unauthorised laboratories and diagnostic centres were being managed by unqualified technicians, the government clarified that under the present framework, all path labs are classified into basic composite, medium and advanced categories and a minimum qualification has been prescribed for signing any report.

It added that an online public grievance monitoring system has also been set up for filing complaints against these diagnostic centres.