AAP government to have start-up policy soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is all set to initiate a start-up policy in the city, said Kalkaji MLA and former advisor to the education minister of Delhi, Atishi, at an Entrepreneur Café — the 6th annual global convention 2021 held on Sunday.

Atishi, interacted with entrepreneurs, investors and businessmen who converged at the global convention.

Atishi talked about the Business Blasters programme, where three lakh students are working on 51,000 start-ups with the government investing Rs 60 crore of seed money.

Three start-ups from the government schools including Mystique Dates (who manufacture a caffeine free substitute for coffee), Tech-up (who manufacture low cost computers) and Divine Creations (who make customized paintings) got felicitated on the occasion.

Divyanshi, a student of School Of Excellence in Khichdipur, told how she teamed up with her classmate to extract profit out of selling paintings, and took the business from an investment of Rs 2,000 to a revenue of Rs 32,000.Another government school student got a chance to showcase caffeine free coffee, made out of dates, which got a lot of interest from the audience.

Atishi said, “For Indian economy to benefit out of its talented Indian youth, we must work towards developing entrepreneurial mindset, right from school, and Delhi government’s Business Blasters programme is doing that.”