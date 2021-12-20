STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Cabinet decides to extend distribution of free ration till May next year

The underprivileged of Delhi would continue to get the benefit of the free ration scheme for another six months, announced CM Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The underprivileged of Delhi would continue to get the benefit of the free ration scheme for another six months, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

The free ration scheme was supposed to end on November 30. However, giving relief to the poor amid the ongoing pandemic, Kejriwal said that the scheme would continue till May 31, 2022.

A total of 72.77 lakh people are likely to benefit from this scheme. The city has over 2,000 fair price shops, 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries.

Kejriwal told reporters, "The Delhi cabinet has taken another important decision today. Ever since the pandemic struck the national capital, we’ve been giving free ration to the people of Delhi. The period of giving free ration is getting over, and thus is being extended further for six months. Now, the facility of giving free ration to the people of Delhi has been extended till 31st May."

The chief minsiter in a letter to the Prime Minister said, "The central government has announced that this scheme will not be extended after November. There is backbreaking inflation in the country at this time. Many people lost their jobs during the corona period. They have no means of earning. In such a situation, I request you that the central government further extends this scheme for six more months. The Delhi government is extending the scheme on its own to provide people free additional ration for six months."

Numbers speak

  • 2,000 Plus fair price shops in city

  • 17.77 lakh Ration card holders

  • 72.78 lakh Beneficiaries

