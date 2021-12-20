STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Door-to-door stitching, online portrait ideas pitched at Business Blasters show

The first idea on the show stemmed from a personal experience of failing to get a dress stitched on time due to the packed schedules.

Published: 20th December 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Business Blasters show, one of the initiatives of Kejriwal government, aired its fourth episode on Sunday.

The show featured the students of government schools who pitched their innovative business ideas to judges — Taniya, Co-Founder of Suta; Neeraj Gulati, founder of Tod Fod Jod, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Young students presented an innovative solution to provide door-to-door stitching services to customers. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at fourth episode of Business Blasters. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

The first idea on the show stemmed from a personal experience of failing to get a dress stitched on time due to the packed schedules.

Presented by Afifa, Gulnaaz, Dhruvi and Asghar, a group of four students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Moti Bagh, presented ‘Silai Mitr’ an app-based stitching service that allows the end customer to get clothes stitched from India’s best tailors.

The second idea, called ‘Tap and draw’, deals with online delivery of artistic portraits and drawings. Sakshi, Mayank, Abhishek and Rahul presented the idea for a seed money requirement of Rs 60,000 to scale up their venture and have already serviced 25 customers and made a profit of Rs 26,000 in a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Business Blasters Manish Sisodia
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp