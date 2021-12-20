Door-to-door stitching, online portrait ideas pitched at Business Blasters show

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Business Blasters show, one of the initiatives of Kejriwal government, aired its fourth episode on Sunday.

The show featured the students of government schools who pitched their innovative business ideas to judges — Taniya, Co-Founder of Suta; Neeraj Gulati, founder of Tod Fod Jod, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Young students presented an innovative solution to provide door-to-door stitching services to customers.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at fourth episode of Business Blasters. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

The first idea on the show stemmed from a personal experience of failing to get a dress stitched on time due to the packed schedules.

Presented by Afifa, Gulnaaz, Dhruvi and Asghar, a group of four students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Moti Bagh, presented ‘Silai Mitr’ an app-based stitching service that allows the end customer to get clothes stitched from India’s best tailors.

The second idea, called ‘Tap and draw’, deals with online delivery of artistic portraits and drawings. Sakshi, Mayank, Abhishek and Rahul presented the idea for a seed money requirement of Rs 60,000 to scale up their venture and have already serviced 25 customers and made a profit of Rs 26,000 in a month.