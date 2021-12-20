Jumping the gun?

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vagrants bask in the sun on the re-tiled pavements in red sandstone. Many of the new planters are stained with paan, and carry withered plants. Loosely tied trash bags chucked into dustbins have garbage spilling out.

Moreover, unrestricted traffic clogs this non-motorised zone. This is the state of the first phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, inaugurated only three months ago by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Authorities in September itself had claimed that the first phase – 1.4 km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid – had been completed.

Despite the stretch showing signs of administrative negligence, a senior SRDC official on the condition of anonymity has shared that a consultant has been already appointed for the second phase of the redevelopment project. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared, following which the consultant will take up to six months to finalise the budget.

A senior PWD official shared, "The second phase involves facade improvement of the Chandni Chowk corridor. We are yet to do an estimation. Once the report gets finalised, we will be able to draft a rough estimate of the project."

However, Sanjay Bhargava, President, Chandni Chowk Market Traders Association, appears baffled that the authorities are moving ahead with the second phase when the first phase of the project is still very much “under progress”.

Bhargava said, “Public money seems to have gone to waste. Officials from North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, Delhi PWD and SRDC have not respected the guidelines issued by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. This has become a mockery of court directions. The beautification project has failed to define the word ‘beautiful’. The Lieutenant Governor should initiate an enquiry into his approved project on quality and compliances. There were strict directions on paper to clear encroachment in prohibited areas, but who is responsible for executing these directions?”

Shoddy infrastructure

Boom barriers had been installed at specified locations but not a single one is operational. Bhargava said: “The concerned authority had installed cameras within the market area to capture traffic violations, but half of them are not functional. Despite restricting the process of loading-unloading within a specific time allotted to this process, rickshaws and other vehicles have been entering Chandni Chowk to unload material. Some of the sites were designated for loading and unloading stuff but those sites have not been given to some of the shop owners yet.”

Bhargava shared that the redevelopment project had a provision of ‘scramble crossing’ in front of the Red Fort but no initiative had been taken to ease the traffic and chaos.

The concept of ‘scramble crossing’ allows pedestrians to cross the road in every possible direction, with the aim to ease pedestrian movement from the entrance of Chandni Chowk right up to Red Fort. No traffic lights are installed.

The fire fighting plan is incomplete, as the 6.5 lakh litre fire tank behind the town hall is still under construction.

The washrooms that were supposed to be designed as per international standards as found in airports and railway stations, were finally made but, as locals say, are as per ‘local standards’. Of the four sanctioned toilets, only two are operational.

A trader, Joginder Sidhu, said, “The washrooms have been built in the Indian style. The authorities did not think about the old people here who will find such washrooms difficult to use.”

Snapshots of clothes being hung out to dry on pavement barricades; personal belongings of the homeless are found lying about here in the area | parveen negi

A major problem that continues to persist is managing homeless people, who sit in the middle of the road and on stone benches, with their blankets, utensils and luggage, in tow. Jay Verma, a senior civil defense official on patrol, said that a fine cannot be imposed on these people for sitting here.

“The civil defence team had constituted a separate team to manage these homeless people and beggars. We took these people in a truck and dropped off some of them at Narela village and others at Singhu Border, but they returned within a week. What else do they need when they are getting to live in a clean and secure place?”

As part of the redevelopment plan, the Delhi Police had restricted rickshaws plying in the market to a single lane, serial number-wise. This, however, gave the rickshaw pullers an excuse to fleece visitors.

Rickshaw puller Ravi Dutt said, “Every time we take out the rickshaw from the lane, we get another customer after one-two hours, which is why we ask for extra money.”

Bid to salvage the situation

While expressing his displeasure on the maintenance of this 1.4km stretch, Sisodia pointed out the glaring issues he noticed during a site inspection on October 6, 2021.

The issues included overcrowding of rickshaws, squatting on footpaths, loading-unloading activity beyond stipulated time, entry of bikes, cars, etc., during the pedestrian-only time, poor cleanliness and sanitation.

Sisodia had suggested a few guidelines to concerned officials. For instance, the PWD secretary had a long list of things to do. The said official was asked to ensure SOPs and Monitoring and evaluation (M&e) framework for functioning of FMC that is expected to carry out mechanised cleaning of toilets and of the entire stretch to maintain international levels of sanitation.

The secretary also had to provide 400 civil defence volunteers (CDV) to North MCD for six months to regulate rickshaws, loading-unloading, hawking, squatting, spitting, sanitation, littering, etc. The PWD Secretary was asked to ensure boom barriers at 17 locations be handed over to Delhi Traffic police after testing its operationalisation, and were to be installed at six other locations that had been earlier identified.

Commissioner of North MCD was asked to establish 52 beats to deploy CDV so as to ensure

effective enforcement of civic discipline on the entire stretch.

Three CDVs were to be deployed at 23 locations at boom barriers to restrict motorised vehicles and unregistered cycle rickshaws between 9 am to 9 pm. The secretary of Sahitya Kala Parishad was asked to make sure the appointed street artiste group began cultural activity on the stretch from 6 pm to 9 pm daily.

At the 35th meeting board of directors of Shahjahanbad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) held on October 1, 2021, the PWD engineer-in-chief was asked to deliver services according to international standards.

The CEO of DUSIB was asked to identify the length for construction of night shelters so that homeless people squatting along the Chandni Chowk stretch were provided with an alternative space to sleep.

The blame-game

A senior official from the Shahjahanbad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) said that the corporation was only responsible for completing the project.

“Maintenance of the space was PWD’s responsibility. Regulating the loading and unloading, illegal encroachments is North MCD’s responsibility. The entry of vehicles, traffic violations, maintenance of proper Covid protocol, unauthorised construction, is the responsibility of Delhi Police. After these agencies discharge their respective responsibilities, the project will be completed,” official explained.

Meanwhile, a senior PWD official observed that the redevelopment project was drawing criticism not for maintenance, but because of untidiness.

“We do have a well-equipped housekeeping agency, with 75 employees deployed for three shifts – 7 am-4 pm, 10 am-6 pm, and 1 pm to 9 pm. What is not happening is issuing challans to illegal squatters. The numerous rickshaws inside the market are also giving the market a bad look. Cameras have been installed, and we recently submitted in the High Court that 135 cameras had been made functional. However, the Delhi police have been asked to install 300 more cameras,” said the PWD official.

Raja Iqbal, Mayor, North MCD, said, “This is the first time I am learning that people are not happy in Chandni Chowk. If there is some problem, bring it to my notice and I will get it corrected.”

Biting more than one can chew?

Facilities announced in Phase-I still not operational