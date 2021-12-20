STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Several schools reopen in Delhi for classes 6 to 12, some decide to begin from January 3

CAQM allowed the authorities in the Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students of class 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several private schools in the national capital reopened on Monday after being closed due to high pollution levels, even as a few schools decided to start from January 3.

Last Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) allowed the authorities in the Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students of class 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

"Greeted with blessings and enthusiasm, our students from grade 6 to 12 exhibited joy and renewed vigour on being back with their friends and teachers as they returned to school in a phased manner today. With all COVID-19 protocols and SOPs in place, classes have resumed," said Ritu Mehta, principal of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park.

"Our top priority remains to keep our students safe. The overall buzz in the campus is an indication of the new normal," Mehta added.

The principal of another top school, who did not wish to be identified, said, "We have decided to reopen school from January 3 since not many parents were willing to send their wards considering Christmas and New Year. If the Omicron situation permits and schools are not ordered to close again, we will reopen in January."

Anshu Mittal, the principal of MRG School in Rohini, said, "Students were deprived of interpersonal interactions. With physical classes in place, other activities like sports events and co-curricular activities which were being remotely planned will now happen in their original format."

Earlier this month, the CAQM had directed schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the national capital region (NCR) to remain closed, allowing only online mode of education, except for the purpose of examinations and laboratory practicals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollution Delhi Pollution Delhi Air Pollution
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp