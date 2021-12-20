Wrapping up the season

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

Tis the season for giving is one of the tenets of Christmas. Along with the spirit of laughter and cheer, this festival is also about gifting something special to your loved ones.

Whether it is one from a secret Santa or something you want to place under a Christmas tree, when a gift is wrapped elegantly, it showcases thoughtfulness.

"Wrapping gifts feels special to me. It is for the love of making your gifts look stunning,” says Amita Ghai, who has been teaching the art of gift wrapping since 2009.

Although the preferred option is to use bright wrapping papers with stunning motifs on it, there are also sustainable options available for gift wrapping. Not only are these choices visually attractive, they are also environmentally-sound.

We speak to a few gift-wrapping specialists from Delhi-NCR to suggest options that will help you navigate this gifting season more sustainably.

Eco-friendly options

Kritika Sabharwal teaching ribbon techniques.

A traditional Japanese gift wrapping style, Furoshiki—it uses a square piece of decorative cloth and varied knot styles—is a technique most professional gift wrappers swear by.

While a number of them use satin, mesh or lace to wrap gifts, there are a few who suggest using old pillow covers and bedsheets.

“The great thing about this technique is that you get to reuse the wrapper. Since it’s a cloth, you can use it later as scarfs as well,” shares Ghai.

Handmade paper is another preferred option. “We suggest you use handcrafted paper as it gives a rustic look,” says Zaara Khan, founder of The Vesture, Noida. Shruti Vats, founder of The Decor Arts from Civil Lines, adds, “We also use rice paper to pack. It is an environment-friendly option and easily available in most markets.”

Talking about ways to wrap cylindrical or round gifts, as well as bottles or soft toys, Khan shares, “Either use cloth or use the leftover wrapping paper to make fans as additional decoration.”

Newspapers or brown paper are both economical and eco-friendly materials that can be used to wrap gifts.

“The bohemian theme is very trendy right now. These give your gifts a vintage look,” mentions Kritika Sabharwal, founder of The Smart Wrap, Punjabi Bagh.

A sustainable touch

Embellishments are an important part of gift wrapping. An interesting way to make presents stand out is by adding dried flowers to it.

“You can easily dry them at home. Just press them inside a book or under a pillow for a few days,” says Sabharwal. Ghai adds that twigs and dried leaves are also interesting additions.

Both Ghai and Sabharwal also mention that ribbons in vibrant hues with wintery motifs can enhance the look of presents. In case you want to take a rustic approach, jute strings and bags are your best bets.

Another innovative option is to make use of chopsticks. “This is a Japanese concept, so I suggest using them as a decoration with the Japanese pleating style of wrapping. Use the chopsticks in a criss-cross manner so that both the chopsticks and the pleating on the packing are visible,” adds Ghai.

With varied options to choose from, you can try an eco-friendly alternative to wrap your gifts this Christmas.