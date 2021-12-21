STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Cabinet nod for ‘Teachers’ University’

Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will set up a ‘Teachers’ University’ in Delhi to prepare good-quality educators.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will set up a ‘Teachers’ University’ in the national capital to prepare good-quality educators. Kejriwal said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the proposal to establish the university, which will be set up in Bakkarwala village, and the Delhi Teachers’ University Bill 2021 will be placed before the Delhi Vidhan Sabha in the coming session.

The admission process for the Teachers’ University will begin from the 2022-2023 academic session. “The purpose is to bring in excellent teachers to our schools,” said the chief minister.

The university will offer four-year integrated teacher education programmes to students who have passed Class 12. These courses -- BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd -- will be available for students from humanities, science and commerce streams respectively.

“This integrated course will prepare a new generation of teachers. The students of this university will be attached to the government schools during the course of their education,” he said. 

The government plans to impart on-the-job training to the future teachers and they will be directly linked to the Delhi government schools throughout their four-year course.

Kejriwal also said the university will be a ‘Centre for Excellence’. “It will be a centre for excellence in teacher preparation at both pre-service and in-service in the areas of education studies, leadership and policy,” he added.

He further said the vice chancellor and professors of the new university would be eminent scholars of global repute. 

“We will bring national and international level collaborations for the teachers. We will try to collaborate with the best of institutes across the world,” said the chief minister, terming the initiative “a revolutionary step”.

