Delhi court discharges Kuldeep Singh Sengar for want of proof

Published: 21st December 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File Photo | PTI)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and five others were discharged by a Delhi court in the Unnao rape survivor’s accident case on Monday after the judge found no evidence against them.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey discharged Sengar, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awdesh Singh, butordered that charges be framed against four others — Ashish Kumar Pal, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, and Naveen Singh. 

The judge noted that the charge sheet does not mention a record or evidence regarding the criminal conspiracy between Sengar and others. 

On July 28, a speeding truck had rammed into the car in which the rape survivor, her two aunts and their lawyer were travelling. Her aunts were killed while the victim and her lawyer were critically injured.

The CBI had dismissed the possibility of any criminal conspiracy to commit murder or attempt to murder the girl and her family members.

Her uncle challenged the probe which had concluded that the accident was due to rash driving and alleged that the accident was done at the behest of Senger to prevent the victim from giving evidence against him.

