Drug poisoning: Three doctors sacked in Delhi after death of 3 kids

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday terminated the services of three doctors working with a state-run mohalla clinic following the death of three children in a suspected case of drug poisoning.

According to health officials deputed at one of the mohalla clinics, the victims, who were below six years of age, were given cough syrup dextromethorphan despite a previous communication by senior officials not to prescribe it.

A total of 16 children were admitted to the Kalawati Saran Children Hospital in Connaught Place after they were allegedly prescribed the cough syrup.

The remaining 13 kids are recovering at the hospital. Dextromethorphan is a commonly available over-the-counter drug but is not prescribed to children below 6 years of age.

After the incident, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote a letter to the state’s director of health services and asked it to issue a notice to all dispensaries and mohalla clinics not to prescribe the medicine for children less than four years of age.

According to professor Yogendra Gupta, former president of Indian Pharmacological Society, the cough syrup should not be given to children less than six years of age.

Often, cough syrups containing dextromethorphan can cause side effects when mixed with anti-allergic medicines.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain termed the death of the children “very unfortunate” and said proper investigation would be carried out to get to the bottom of the matter.

At present, the services of three doctors have been discontinued and a high level inquiry has been ordered.

The Delhi government has also constituted an inquiry committee which will submit a report within seven days.