Positivity highest since June, 91 fresh COVID cases in Delhi

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID fears of a third wave of the pandemic looming large, the national capital on Monday recorded 91 new cases of Covid-19 while the positivity rate in the city touched 0.2 per cent for the first time since June.

Along with this, the city also recorded six cases of infection with the Omicron variant. Out of these cases, two patients are admitted in Lok Nayak Hospital and the rest are in Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, which is one of the private hospitals where suspected Omicron cases from the Indira Gandhi International Airport are being isolated.

The total number of Omicron patients in the city is now 28, out of which 12 have been discharged, health

officials said.

“The two samples sent for genome sequencing earlier have come out positive. One has come from the UK, while the other from Ghana,” said a health department official from Max hospital.

A senior official stated that the admitted patients have not been showing any severity and have only mild symptoms. Delhi is witnessing a slight rise in infection numbers amid a worldwide alert over the Omicron variant.

The city’s Covid-19 positivity rose to 0.20 per cent, an increase of 0.3 per cent from Sunday when the positivity rate was 0.17 per cent.

The daily single rise of Covid positive cases has witnessed a sharp spike since last Wednesday when 57 fresh cases were recorded.

The numbers again spiked on Thursday with 85 fresh cases. However, the numbers dipped on Friday with 69 positive cases but again rose to 86 on Saturday and further increased to 107 on Sunday.

Sunday’s data show 61,905 tests were conducted while 46,193 tests were conducted on Monday, explaining the drop in the number of the positive cases on Monday, said officials.

Delhi prepares to tackle any possible spread