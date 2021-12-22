AAP government to spend Rs 399 crore for development of villages, 291 projects to be taken up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday announced it would spend Rs 399 crore for the development of villages in New Delhi.

The Delhi Village Development Board has approved 291 projects to ensure development in city’s villages. Roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, sports grounds, chaupals, gymnasiums, among other facilities would be developed under this programme.

Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai said that instructions have been given to officers to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

He also directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the nodal agency of village development works, to prepare project estimates within the time frame specified and to expedite the completion of approved projects.

“The Delhi government is taking all necessary steps to ensure water and electricity supply, as well as improving the condition of roads, parks, drains, and multipurpose community centres in villages. This year, the government is spending approximately Rs 200 crore on various village development schemes. The department has been directed to complete the remaining 291 schemes as soon as possible,” Rai added.

“The government is committed to providing all necessary services to citizens who live in urban and village areas. These projects are being carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, municipal corporation of Delhi and other government agencies.”