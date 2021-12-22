STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government to spend Rs 399 crore for development of villages, 291 projects to be taken up

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced it would spend Rs 399 crore for the development of villages in New Delhi.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday announced it would spend Rs 399 crore for the development of villages in New Delhi.

The Delhi Village Development Board has approved 291 projects to ensure development in city’s villages. Roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, sports grounds, chaupals, gymnasiums, among other facilities would be developed under this programme.

Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai said that instructions have been given to officers to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

He also directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the nodal agency of village development works, to prepare project estimates within the time frame specified and to expedite the completion of approved projects.

“The Delhi government is taking all necessary steps to ensure water and electricity supply, as well as improving the condition of roads, parks, drains, and multipurpose community centres in villages. This year, the government is spending approximately Rs 200 crore on various village development schemes. The department has been directed to complete the remaining 291 schemes as soon as possible,” Rai added.

“The government is committed to providing all necessary services to citizens who live in urban and village areas. These projects are being carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, municipal corporation of Delhi and other government agencies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi Government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp