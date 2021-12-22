Delhi begins genome sequencing of all Covid cases; set to complete at least one dose of vaccine to all eligible people

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19-infected people in Delhi began Wednesday to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The national capital is recording around 100-125 cases a day, while it has the capacity of genome sequencing of 400-500 samples daily.

"The Delhi government-run labs at the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in Delhi can sequence 200-300 samples a day. So, 400-500 samples can be analysed in a day," Jain said.

"Around 100 to 125 new cases are emerging every day. Samples of all COVID-19 patients will be sequenced from Wednesday. Through this, we will be able to ascertain the number of cases from the society. Till now, the maximum number of (Omicron) cases have come from foreign countries (sic)," he told reporters.

Jain had said Tuesday that three Omicron patients in Delhi had no travel history.

The total number of Omicron cases in the national capital mounted to 57, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

At least 18 Omicron patients have been discharged.

Following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that samples of all Covid-positive patients would be sent for genome sequencing.

The DDMA on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

Delhi is set to achieve the milestone of providing at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible people, according to government data.

According to Co-WIN dashboard, 1,47,86,476 people in the national capital have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine by 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to district authorities, 1,48,33,713 people, aged above 18, are eligible for vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection.

Also, as per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stand at 1,47,95,949.

Over 2,52,14,677 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 1,04,28,201 people have received both the doses.

Over 1.02 lakh people were vaccinated against the infection in Delhi on Wednesday.

Authorities in northwest Delhi district administered the maximum number of doses (29.63 lakh) followed by southwest Delhi (29.36 lakh) and west Delhi (27.22 lakh).

In view of the threat posed by the new Covid variant, Omicron, the authorities have increased the pace of vaccination in the city in the last few weeks.

Government officials said district authorities have set up special facilities to contact people who are eligible for the second dose, but have not taken it.

"We call up such people and ask them to take their second dose immediately," an official said.

The authorities are also identifying clusters having low vaccination rate.

"Anganwadi workers, self-help groups and non-government organisations go to such clusters and convince people to get vaccinated," the official added.